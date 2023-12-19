Vivek Ramaswamy Tells CNN’s Van Jones To “Shut The ‘F’ Up”

CLOSE

The Trump era in politics has just brought this country down to a disrespectful place in politics. Politicians used to just smile, tell you what you wanted to hear and for every debate there was an answer. Now politicians say and do what they want with no regard for decency and/or respect.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is vying for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, during an on-stage appearance at Turning Point USA’s Americafest in Arizona on Sunday didn’t like a verbal picture of him that CNN commentator Van Jones painted earlier this month when he had this to say about Ramaswamy “rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person.” 38 year old, Vivek Ramaswamy way of shutting Van Jones down was to tell him to “shut the f**k up”

“And then you get the mainstream media, you got this character Van Jones on CNN afterwards saying, ‘This is the rise of an American demagogue who’s gonna live 50 years longer than Trump. This is dangerous, I am shaking,’ that’s what he says,”…“Just shut the f–k up.”

Clearly no one told Vivek Ramaswamy that people use cuss words when they don’t have anything intelligent to say.

see video below