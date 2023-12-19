Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case

CLOSE

At this point, it seems like all the people who got behind Donald Trump’s failed bid to overturn the 2020 election results are currently what we in the Black community affectionately refer to as “down bad.”

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell was indicted and was ultimately compelled to plead guilty turn snitch. Rudy Giuliani is now millions of dollars in debt and he just might go down as America’s brokest ex-mayor. Sunken place Trump stooge Harrison Floyd keeps narrowly dodging legal officials’ “throw that fool back in jail” list. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to more than two decades behind bars for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot he didn’t even attend.

Now, Trevian Kutti—another one of the initial 19 co-defendants indicted under RICO charges in Georgia—has been dropped by her lawyers.

From Fox 5 Atlanta:

The motion, submitted on Dec. 18 in Fulton County Superior Court, lists Darryl B. Cohen and the law firm Cohen Cooper Estep & Allen; Steven A. Greenberg and the law firm Greenberg Trial Lawyers; and Joshua G. Herman and the law firm Law Office of Joshua G. Herman. The motion states that Kutti has been duly notified and must now either prepare for trial independently or hire new counsel for the preparation. Kutti has a 10-day window to file an objection.

The submitted court documents don’t specify why attorneys have opted not to represent QMoron America’s new favorite MAGA mammy (move over, Candace Owens), but people on social media are already speculating that it’s due to Kutti posting not-so-veiled threats aimed at former Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman, who Kutti is accused of—*checks notes*—threatening and harassing over nonsensical allegations that she and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss, conjured up fake votes for President Joe Biden. (Those allegations are why Giuliani is probably one more lawsuit away from driving for Uber Eats and selling his coffee-stained dentures on eBay.)

And if Kutti’s former lawyers are attempting to be hush-hush about why they’re dropping their client, there’s at least one attorney who’s, well, not doing a great job.

Former Kutti attorney Darryl Cohen told the Messenger that “in order to have a good lawyer-client relationship, the client has to listen, the client has to be on board and you have to be paid.”

“All these things have to happen,” Cohen added. “I’m not saying any of those things did or didn’t happen, but you can extrapolate.”

Cohen wanted it to be clear that he was speaking about attorney-client relationships in general, and not necessarily about Kutti, but Kutti is who he was asked about, so…

“This case is so unusual and so high profile with everybody looking at it under a microscope, that you’ve got to be very careful as to what you say because you never know who’s coming after you,” Cohen continued.

Seriously, guys, Cohen was not talking specifically about Kutti. He must be talking about some other defendant who can’t seem to stay the hell off social media with every constipated brain fart that comes to their mind regarding their high-profile cases.

Then again, Cohen could have just as easily been talking about Floyd, Giuliani, or, of course, Trump himself. None of them can seem to stop compulsively digging their own legal graves when keeping their yuge MAGA mouths closed is also an option.

It’s just wild how these people keep hopping aboard the Trump train while it keeps going off the rails and crashing. Perhaps it could be argued that, in their own small way, they really are making America great again by—you know—destroying themselves.

