While the main goal of being nominated at the annual GRAMMY Awards is to win a coveted golden phonograph, there’s something to be said about just being recognized for your body of work.
Now an accomplished solo artist in her own right, rising gospel star DOE can attest to that statement after experiencing the feeling during her days as a member of the family collective, Forever Jones. Not only did the group’s 2010 album, Get Ready, receive a “Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album” nom, but DOE’s standout solo cut, “He Wants It All,” also was recognized in the “Best Gospel Performance” category.
Neither achieved GRAMMY gold unfortunately, but that didn’t stop Forever Jones from dropping two more well-received albums — nor did it stop DOE from embarking on a solo career that, as you can see from her recent holiday performance below, is going rather harmonic.
RELATED: My First Time – Yung Pooda Remembers Meeting And Collaborating With Fat Joe
In our brief chat for this week’s “My First Time,” DOE shared with us what it felt like for her personally to be nominated for all the hard work that her and The Joneses put into their debut album. It’s a sweet reminder of just why a simple nomination can go a long way for a musician’s confidence in their art.
Watch “My First Time” featuring DOE below, and go stream her latest single, “Holy Hands,” if you haven’t already:
- Cleveland Voted One of the Top Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
- Prince Finally Embraces Twitter
- LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Crush to Make Debut at The Q
The post My First Time: DOE Reminds Us Why GRAMMY Nominations Matter appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: DOE Reminds Us Why GRAMMY Nominations Matter was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On