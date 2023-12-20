Riverboat “Chair-Man” Is Speaking Is Truth Following Guilty Plea

CLOSE

Back in August a city dock worker, who was black, tried to untie the pontoon boat that was illegally docked when the people (who were white) responsible for the pontoon boat walked up on him. One of the men who appeared to be giving the city dock worker a really hard time then struck the dock work. The dock worker tossed his hat, then the fight was on and poppin. More people came running to help the aggressor and that’s when others decided to jump in as well, and one of those was the now famous viral sensation ‘Riverboat Chair-Man’.

The 42 year old ‘Riverboat Chair-Man’ whose government name is Reggie Ray, pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, then was sentenced to a suspended 90 days in jail, but 50 hours of community service.

Reggie ‘Chair-Man’ Ray has been quiet about him lifting every chair and swinging, however now that the dust has settled he is speaking his truth to ‘The Shaderoom‘. According to Ray he and his friends were trying to yell out for the boaters to move but before they could get it out they had jumped the dock worker.

“Before we could get it out good, they jumped on him…“Me and my crew, couldn’t wait to get out that boat — Yeah, we did what we had to do!”

Take a look at the interview in the video below.