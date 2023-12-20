Colorado Supreme Court Removed Donald Trump From 2024 Ballot

CLOSE

They say what goes around, comes around and maybe the errors of former President Donald Trump insurrection ways is come home to roost as it is being reported that the Colorado Supreme Court removed the former President from the state’s 2024 ballot.

In a stunning and unprecedented decision, the Colorado Supreme Court removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot on Tuesday, ruling that he is an ineligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

“President Trump did not merely incite the insurrection,” “Even when the siege on the Capitol was fully underway, he continued to support it by repeatedly demanding that Vice President (Mike) Pence refuse to perform his constitutional duty and by calling Senators to persuade them to stop the counting of electoral votes. These actions constituted overt, voluntary, and direct participation in the insurrection.” “We conclude that the foregoing evidence, the great bulk of which was undisputed at trial, established that President Trump engaged in insurrection,”

Of course there will be a hold on this until January 4th which gives Trump time to appeal.

