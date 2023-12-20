The Bijou Star Files: Nicki Minaj’s “Blessings” Is Number 1 On Gospel Chart

CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s “Blessings” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Songs Chart

Nicki Minaj is spreading “Blessings” atop the Hot Gospel Songs chart. Read More

KANYE WEST SELLING MALIBU PAD FOR $53 MILLION …After Gutting The Place

Kanye West will no longer be tied down to the Malibu beach home he bought for tens of millions of dollars only to totally gut it … he just put it on the market with a celeb realtor. Read More

JEANNIE MAI DENIES GATEKEEPING DAUGHTER FROM JEEZY …Cites Safety Concerns Over Firearms

Jeannie Mai is denying Jeezy‘s claim that she’s gatekeeping their daughter from him amid their divorce — insisting she’s just trying to keep the kid safe … this per new court docs. Read More

VANILLA ICE YEAH, I PARTIED WITH PABLO ESCOBAR …Ignorance Was Bliss in ’90s

Vanilla Ice recently said he once palled around with Pablo Escobar, but didn’t know he was a major drug kingpin — and his explanation boils down to … greenbacks put ya in a bubble. Read More

MADONNA I WAS IN INDUCED COMA FOR 48 HOURS

Madonna says she was in a deep, controlled sleep during her hospitalization this year — noting how lucky she is to be alive and giving insight into what she remembers in that state. Read More

DERRICK WARD SUPER BOWL CHAMP ARRESTED IN L.A…. For Allegedly Robbing Businesses

Derrick Ward, a former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion, was arrested this week in Los Angeles for allegedly committing multiple robberies around the city… Read More

Rihanna Explains What Surprised Her The Most About Seeing A$AP Rocky As A Dad

Rihanna, mother of two gushed about motherhood, her kids, and why seeing A$AP Rocky as a dad is a “turn-on” for her. Read More

Judge Rules Teen Who Planned Mass Shooting At A Synagogue Will Write A Book Report

An Ohio judge has ruled that a teen who was accused of planning a mass shooting at a synagogue will write a book report on a World War II hero. Read More

Trump Ruled Ineligible for Presidential Run by Colorado Supreme Court, Which Will Nix Him From State’s Ballot

Colorado voters might not find Donald Trump on their ballot. Read More

Video Shows SUV Flip Over and Crush Its Five Passengers While Doing Donuts in Mall Parking Lot

Five passengers of an SUV were seriously injured when the vehicle flipped over doing donuts in a Colorado parking lot. Read More

Cardi B and Offset to Perform at Separate NYE Shows in Same Hotel Amid Breakup

Cardi B and Offset are on the rocks, but the two are still chasing checks. Read More

Family Planning Vacation to Disney Parks Accidentally Buys $10,000 in Gift Cards for Disney+

A family recently fell victim to an unfortunate mix-up after buying $10,000 worth of Disney+gift cards, which they thought would be allocated toward a vacation at Disney Parks. Read More

Keffe D’s Lawyer Says Comments on 2Pac Were for ‘Entertainment Purposes,’ Asks for ‘Reasonable Bail’ and Release From Jail

Keffe D’s legal team is requesting that he be granted bail and released ahead of trial after being arrested in September. Read More

Will Smith’s Ex-Assistant Threatens to Provide Proof of Duane Martin Allegations

Will Smith’s ex-assistant has doubled down on his previous claims that the actor is secretly having sex with men. Read More

Dwight Howard Maintains One-Night Stand w/ Male Sexual Assault Accuser Was Consensual: ‘Nothing More Than A Classic Case of Unrequited Love’

Dwight Howard is still fighting to clear his name as he battles it out with an allegedly scorn lover. Read More

‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Webb Reveals Producers Never Told Her About Ex-Husband’s Return To Show w/ His New Wife: ‘I Had To Learn That On Social Media Like Everybody Else’

Would you be willing to work with your ex? Read More

Russell Simmons Fights To Keep Stock Shares Government Wants To Seize Over Criminal Case Involving Kimora Lee’s Estranged Husband

Russell Simmons is not letting the government take what he says belongs to him. Read More

