The Bijou Star Files: Nicki Minaj’s “Blessings” Is Number 1 On Gospel Chart

Nicki Minaj’s “Blessings” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Songs Chart
Nicki Minaj is spreading "Blessings" atop the Hot Gospel Songs chart.
KANYE WEST SELLING MALIBU PAD FOR $53 MILLION …After Gutting The Place
Kanye West will no longer be tied down to the Malibu beach home he bought for tens of millions of dollars only to totally gut it … he just put it on the market with a celeb realtor.
JEANNIE MAI DENIES GATEKEEPING DAUGHTER FROM JEEZY …Cites Safety Concerns Over Firearms
Jeannie Mai is denying Jeezy's claim that she's gatekeeping their daughter from him amid their divorce — insisting she's just trying to keep the kid safe … this per new court docs.
VANILLA ICE YEAH, I PARTIED WITH PABLO ESCOBAR …Ignorance Was Bliss in ’90s
Vanilla Ice recently said he once palled around with Pablo Escobar, but didn't know he was a major drug kingpin — and his explanation boils down to … greenbacks put ya in a bubble.
MADONNA I WAS IN INDUCED COMA FOR 48 HOURS
Madonna says she was in a deep, controlled sleep during her hospitalization this year — noting how lucky she is to be alive and giving insight into what she remembers in that state.
DERRICK WARD SUPER BOWL CHAMP ARRESTED IN L.A…. For Allegedly Robbing Businesses
Derrick Ward, a former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion, was arrested this week in Los Angeles for allegedly committing multiple robberies around the city…
Rihanna Explains What Surprised Her The Most About Seeing A$AP Rocky As A Dad
Rihanna, mother of two gushed about motherhood, her kids, and why seeing A$AP Rocky as a dad is a "turn-on" for her.
Judge Rules Teen Who Planned Mass Shooting At A Synagogue Will Write A Book Report
An Ohio judge has ruled that a teen who was accused of planning a mass shooting at a synagogue will write a book report on a World War II hero.
Trump Ruled Ineligible for Presidential Run by Colorado Supreme Court, Which Will Nix Him From State’s Ballot
Colorado voters might not find Donald Trump on their ballot.
Video Shows SUV Flip Over and Crush Its Five Passengers While Doing Donuts in Mall Parking Lot
Five passengers of an SUV were seriously injured when the vehicle flipped over doing donuts in a Colorado parking lot.
Cardi B and Offset to Perform at Separate NYE Shows in Same Hotel Amid Breakup
Cardi B and Offset are on the rocks, but the two are still chasing checks.
Family Planning Vacation to Disney Parks Accidentally Buys $10,000 in Gift Cards for Disney+
A family recently fell victim to an unfortunate mix-up after buying $10,000 worth of Disney+gift cards, which they thought would be allocated toward a vacation at Disney Parks.
Keffe D’s Lawyer Says Comments on 2Pac Were for ‘Entertainment Purposes,’ Asks for ‘Reasonable Bail’ and Release From Jail
Keffe D's legal team is requesting that he be granted bail and released ahead of trial after being arrested in September.
Will Smith’s Ex-Assistant Threatens to Provide Proof of Duane Martin Allegations
Will Smith's ex-assistant has doubled down on his previous claims that the actor is secretly having sex with men.
Dwight Howard Maintains One-Night Stand w/ Male Sexual Assault Accuser Was Consensual: ‘Nothing More Than A Classic Case of Unrequited Love’
Dwight Howard is still fighting to clear his name as he battles it out with an allegedly scorn lover.
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Webb Reveals Producers Never Told Her About Ex-Husband’s Return To Show w/ His New Wife: ‘I Had To Learn That On Social Media Like Everybody Else’
Would you be willing to work with your ex?
Russell Simmons Fights To Keep Stock Shares Government Wants To Seize Over Criminal Case Involving Kimora Lee’s Estranged Husband
Russell Simmons is not letting the government take what he says belongs to him.
