Judge Rules Rudy Giuliani Must Pay $148 Mil Election Workers Right Now

Well, it seems that the chickens are coming home to roost, well at least having to cough up the dough.

An eight-person jury in Washington, D.C., awarded Freeman and Moss over $148 million in damages last week after the judge found Rudy Giuliani liable for repeatedly defaming them by falsely accusing them of carrying out election fraud in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. In her order Wednesday, Howell reduced the verdict by roughly $2 million to reflect damages the pair were paid in a settlement last year with the other defendant in the case, the TV network OAN.

Rudy Giuliani doesn’t get to take his sweet time with paying it either, a federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to immediately pay the $148 million he owes to two Georgia election workers he defamed.

The Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, also want the courts to permanently ban Rudy Giuliani from speaking about them.

Despite a $148 million ruling against him for defaming two former Georgia election workers, Rudy Giuliani is doubling down on his defamation, and his antics could land him in jail, all in the midst of multiple other legal cases against him.

Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit brought by two former election workers in Georgia who said his targeting of them led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.

Merry Christmas and God bless you Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss !!

