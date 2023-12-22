Christmas 2023: Last-Minute Gifts For Your Whole Black Household

So, here we are again: you waited until the very last minute to do your holiday shopping for the family, right?
Fear not, persistent procrastinator! Christmas is a time for experiencing miracles, and we believe that should also apply on the shopping side of things as well. Although you might think the in-store racks are bare and all the good stuff is gone online, we can assure you that now is probably the best time to be a consumer if you’re looking to cash in on any last-minute deals, savings and discounts.
We even put together a quick round-up of gifting tips on how you can still get festive in these final hours:
Need a more detailed breakdown? We got you covered there, too! From new electronics shaping the digital world as we know it, to classic soul records being re-released on vinyl for a new nostalgic generation to jam along to, this shopping season has been filled to the brim with an array of gift ideas suitable for everyone cramming under the tree in your Black household this year. So, whether you’re shopping for dad or the dog, we think you’ll find something special for them to enjoy in the list below.
Keep scrolling for a fully-loaded, last-minute holiday shopping guide that will assure that all is forgiven for your lateness, even if it isn’t delivered until after the holiday. Hey, they still got something! We also gave suggestions on who to gift each item to, but feel free to interchange the ‘giftees’ as you see fit.
Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses
FOR: The Techie Sister That Livestreams Everything
Sprayground Unstoppable Endeavors II Chaturanga Shark 1900 Backpack
FOR: The Jet-Setting Big Brother That Brings Back The Best Gifts From His World Travels
Dr. Fahamu Pecou x Martell Blue Swift Rhythm Gift Set
FOR: The Uncle Who Might Be An Alky But Also Tells The Best Stories When Inebriated
Supreme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection
FOR: The Hypebeast (But Also Favorite) Cousin
Kith Treats for Chips Ahoy!® Ice Cream Sandwich Maker Kit
FOR: The Aunt With Time To Spare And Kids To Keep Occupied
Coffee & Motivation Co. Motivational Luxury Candle
FOR: The Little Sister That Needs An Extra Push Of Motivation For Next Semester
FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna “Creeper Phatty” Sneaker
FOR: The Gen-Z Sibling With A Gender-Fluid Flare For Footwear
Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora (A Cookbook) by Bryant Terry
FOR: Dad To Flex His Culinary Skills During Nights On The Grill
John Legend x LAY LO Creator Collab Collection for pets
FOR: The Real Owner Of The House To Enjoy And Lay Comfortably On
Thierry Lasry “KANIBALY” Sunglasses
FOR: The Female Version Of A Hustler In Your Family
Therabody Theragun Mini
FOR: Your On-The-Go Granny
Future Fitness Personal Training App Coach
FOR: The Stepbrother Looking To Increase His Steps-Per-Mile On The Track
Love, Vera Lingerie
FOR: Any Married Couple Looking To Rekindle The Relationship
Skull Candy x Burton Headphone Collection
FOR: The Audiophile Nephew With An Animalistic Persona
Ten Wilde Zodiac Necklace
FOR: Your Niece Practicing As A Reiki Master-In-The-Making
University of Dope 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Edition Card Game
FOR: The Friend(s) That You Made Your Family
Otis Redding Foundation The Definitive Studio Album Collection (7LP)
FOR: Your Stepmom That Sang At The Apollo When She Was Younger
Marshall Embleton II Shower Speaker
FOR: The Twin Sister That Sings In The Shower
Auro Wellness Anti-Aging Skincare
FOR: That Bougie Aunt That Looks 10 Years Younger Than Her Actual Age
Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” GS
FOR: The Little Cousin With A Fresh Mouth And, Admittedly, Fresh Style Too
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to our entire BAW family! Above all, we hope each and every one of you spend this time with the ones you love the most.
The post Christmas 2023: Last-Minute Gifts For Your Whole Black Household appeared first on Black America Web.
