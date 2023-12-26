Cardi B & Offset Separated But Together For The Kids & Holidays

CLOSE

It is hard to go through any type of breakup at anytime especially when you have children together. What can make that separation even more difficult when you have kids, especially when it’s fresh, is the holiday’s. That’s when parents have to put on their big drawers/panties and come together as one.

It’s called taking one for the team, and that’s exactly what rappers Cardi B and Offset did this holiday season.

Although the two have split up, the rappers, Cardi B and Offset, shared footage to their Instagram Stories of their Christmas celebration. The on-and-off couple’s social media coverage of their festivities kept the focus on their children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, who were treated to everything from toys to jewelry and sneakers. The infants even had their own individual Christmas trees, as seen in an Instagram post shared by Cardi.

