‘The Color Purple’ Earns Second Biggest Christmas Day Opening Of All Time

Alice Walker published her groundbreaking novel The Color Purple in 1982, it was revolutionary in its nuanced depiction of sexuality, race, and gender. Centering on 40 years in the life of Celie, a Black woman living in the South in the early 20th century. In 1985 Steven Spielberg transformed Alice Walkers novel to the silver screen with some of the greatest actors in black Hollywood, making it one of the greatest movies ever made despite being severely snubbed by the Oscars. It is now 2023 and The Color Purple went from a best selling novel, to a critically acclaimed film to the bright lights of Broadway to return to the silver screen once again.

The biggest Christmas present of all was that ‘The Color Purple’ was initially expected to rake in totals between $8 million and $12 million, the film topped the Christmas Day box office with a whopping $18 million debut – the largest debut for a movie since 2009.

