The Bijou Star Files: Robot Attacks Tesla Engineer

Tesla Robot Reportedly ATTACKS An Engineer At Company’s Texas Factory During Violent Malfunction
In a shocking incident at Tesla’s Giga Texas factory near Austin, a Tesla engineer was attacked by a malfunctioning robot, leaving him with injuries and raising concerns about the safety of automated robots in the workplace. Read More
Jay-Z’s Birthday Might Become a New York City Holiday
Legislation has been introduced to turn the legendary rapper’s birthday into an official holiday. Read More
Diddy Seeks More Time To Reply To Lawsuit From Woman Claiming He Gang-Raped Her When She Was A Teenager
Diddy needs more time before he’s ready to legally respond to one of the sexual assault lawsuits he’s facing. Read More
50 Cent Reportedly Loses Attempt To Toss Allegations About Him Hiring Hitman To Kill Ex Drug Dealer
50 Cent is currently rapped up in a lawsuit filed by a former drug dealer named Cory “Ghost” Holland who is accusing the rapper of hiring a hitman to take his life. Read More
Chicago Man Who Accidentally Struck Himself In The Booty With His Firearm Gets 10 Years In Prison For Possessing The Weapon That Injured Him
A 45-year-old Chicago man who accidentally struck himself in the booty with his own firearm gets 10 years in prison for possessing the weapon that injured him. Read More
14-Year-Old Shoots and Kills Sister Holding 11-Month-Old Son In Fight Over Christmas Gifts:
A 23-year-old woman is dead and her two teenage brothers are facing charges after an alleged fight over Christmas gifts ended in gunfire. Read More
