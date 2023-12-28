Woman Sets Her Ex’s Bed On Fire While He Was In Bed With His New Woman and Baby

CLOSE

We are living in a time where people just don’t know how to move on. A mother was sleeping next to her baby and new boyfriend when his ex sneaks in and set their bed on fire.

A 20 year old, Derica B. Wiggins, was arrested, for allegedly sneaking in and trying to set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s bed while he, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s baby were sleeping under the comforter. Wiggins was charged with one count each of aggravated arson, setting fire to another’s personal property, and reckless burning, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.

Thank God that the couple and the baby, who remain unidentified, were not injured in the incident.

