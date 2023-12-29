Amazon Driver Harassed/Assaulted By 2 Elderly Karens

CLOSE

An Amazon driver from Houstons cell phone possibly saved her freedom and job after she was harassed and assaulted by two elderly Karen’s.

Jamaiya Miller in her Amazon vest went inside an apartment building to deliver an Amazon Package. According to Jamaiya Miller her delivery instructions stated that she had to deliver the package directly to the customer’s door, but the elderly woman argued that she needed to stop at the concierge per the building’s policy. Jamaiya Miller said because she was in a rich white neighborhood she immediately started recording when not one but two elderly white woman proceeded to harass her and even going so far as to put their hands on her. One of the woman can be heard saying, “We’ve had thieves here, and you’re a thief.”

Jamaiya Miller is seeking accountability for the women’s actions and is speaking out.

See video below.