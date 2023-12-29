The Bijou Star Files: The Cleveland Browns Are Playoff Bound

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 29, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The Cleveland Browns are headed to the 2023 NFL playoffs. On Thursday, they officially clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2020 season after their 37-20 win over the Jets on Thursday Night Football. Read More

DON LEMON BLASTS NIKKI HALEY’S CIVIL WAR DAMAGE CONTROL

Don Lemon hasn’t forgotten about his clash with Nikki Haley earlier this year … bringing it up as a way to diss her over fumbling a question about the cause of the Civil War. Read More

DONALD GLOVER I’M DROPPING NEW CHILDISH GAMBINO MUSIC ‘SOON’

Childish Gambino fans might not have to wait much longer for new tracks, despite no album in over 3 years … ’cause Donald Glover tells us new music is on the horizon. Read More

Eminem Reportedly Seeks Protective Order Against Real Housewives of Potomac Stars Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Amid Podcast Trademark Drama

Rap veteran Eminem is not one to shy away from a battle. But this time, it seems he’s taking on a different kind of opponent – the Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. He’s reportedly in a trademark dispute over their podcast, Reasonably Shady. Read More

Obama Shares His Favorite 2023 Films, Including Three Made By His Production Company

The former president and his wife, Michelle Obama founded Higher Ground Productions in 2018. Read More

“Mother Fitness” Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is planning to tackle “intimidation and high prices” with its new partnership with Grammy award-winning rap artist Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

Diddy Fights Ex-Nanny’s Demand For Sanctions After She Accuses Mogul of Refusing to Turn Over Documents in Court

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former nanny sued the business mogul for wrongful termination. Read More

Chris Rock & Amber Rose Suspected To Be Dating After Viral Photo Breaks Internet, Social Media Reacts: ‘Let’s Just Pack 2023 Up & Move On’

Well, it looks like actor/comedian Chris Rock just might be going into 2024 buying “roses” for a new lady! Read More

