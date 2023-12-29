New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming ‘Soon’ [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Awaken my music loves, stay woke!! Donald Glover say’s that a new Childish Gambino album is coming ‘Soon’.

The multifaceted Atlanta native, Donald Glover musically known as Childish Gambino, says there is going to be a return of his music. The award winning actor/music artist, told a TMZ reporter that for the first time in 3 years their will be a new album coming soon.

Although Donald Glover has been staying busy on television and in movies, lets not forget that his alter ego Childish Gambino has won five Grammy Awards during his career one if which was for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year in 2019, for his timely smash hit ‘This Is America’

Childish Gambino’s last album, “3.15.20,” dropped in March 2020.

See video below