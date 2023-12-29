Remi Ma & Papoose Are Allegedly Over According To A Leaked Tape

CLOSE

Say it ain’t so, another power black celebrity couple is biting the dust.

What is happening to our celebrity black marriages all of the sudden in 2023!? Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, then followed by the sad news of Teyanna Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds and Cardi B and Offset. We are sure we are forgetting a couple. Today the earth is being disturbed with the alleged news that rappers Remi Ma and Papoose is a wrap.

A YouTube blog posted explosive 16-minute audio of Eazy The Block Captain — the guy suspected of intercepting Papoose and Remy’s union — spilling the tea to a “friend” regarding his friction with Papoose.

According to the audio, Eazy The Block Captain, alleges that it was Remy Ma that wanted to keep their affair a secret and supposedly Papoose confronted him wanting to drop gloves.

Papoose and Remy Ma were married in 2008 while she was incarcerated, then on December 15, 2018, Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed their ‘Golden Child’ a beautiful baby girl.

Let’s pray this isn’t true, and if it is, let’s say a prayer that they work it.

