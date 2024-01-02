DJ Kid Capri Announces He Is Cancer Free

Entertainment News

Published on January 2, 2024

In 2023 we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, pioneer DJ Kid Capri announced that he is closing out 2023 celebrating being cancer free.

Grammy award winning DJ Kid Capri took to his instagram page with a photo of himself in a hospital room to share the blessed news, that while he was celebrating Hip Hop 50 he was battling cancer all year round.  Kid Capri said that he never said anything publicly about his battle that required him to have 2 surgeries and 3 days ago he was told he was cancer free.

DJ and producer Kid Capri is globally known as an originator, innovator, and pioneer of DJ culture.  Kid Capri won a Grammy for producing a song on Jay-Z’s album, Hard Knock Life.  Then in 2017, Kid Capri narrated Kendrick Lamar’s entire DAMN album., the only hip hop album to ever win a Pulitzer Prize.

Praise God and take a look at Dj Kid Capri’s post below.

