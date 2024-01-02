Russell Wilson Speaks His Benching Truth [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Breaking news in sports Thursday was been that the Denver Broncos has benched Quarterback Russell Wilson for the last 2 games of the season. Russell Wilson (35 years old) is currently signed through 2028, but he’s only guaranteed money through 2024. His entire 2025 salary ($37M) will be guaranteed if he remains on the Broncos’ roster at the start of the next league year (March 17), put them over the salary cap. While with the Broncos, Wilson has played in 30 games and produced 11 wins over the course of two seasons.

Russell Wilson’s initial response to the news was a simple Tweet/X

Much has been talked/blogged/speculated about since then as it pertains to Russell Wilson and his relationship with the Broncos. Now Russell Wilson is speaking his whole benching truth.

According to Russell Wilson The Broncos approached him about adjusting his contract during bye week, he wants to stay in Denver but he is disappointed.

Take a look at the video below.