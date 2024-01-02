The Bijou Star Files: Toni Braxton Rebukes Marriage Rumors And Chrisean’s Prayer Hand

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 2, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Toni Braxton Rebukes Marriage Rumors And Chrisean’s Prayer Circle Hands
Toni Braxton has been quiet on social media and what not, but before the new year rang in and Toni Braxton had to rebuke Birdman Mexican marriage rumors and Chrisean Rocks prayer circle hands. Read More
BLAC CHYNA I GOT MY BREAST IMPLANTS REDUCED… Suffered Surgery Complications
Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, is going for a new look … and she says reducing the size of her breast implants has been a painful process. Read More
CARDI B CELEBRATES NYE WITH OFFSET …Denies They’re Back Together
Cardi B says she and Offset banged on NYE … but again denies they are back together. Read More
LOS ANGELES NEW YEAR OFF TO A SHAKY START …4.1 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HITS!
Superstitious Los Angelenos are pulling out their hair right now … because a 4.1 magnitude earthquake just rocked the city. Read More
JOHN LEGEND Covers ’21 Questions’ TWITTER HAS FIELD DAY W/ JOKES
John Legend got onstage with 50 Cent to do his best version of Nate Dogg — and while he certainly dished his own twist … not everybody’s feeling it, and they’re letting him know too. Read More
PAULA ABDUL SUES ‘IDOL’ EXEC NIGEL LYTHGOE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT
Paula Abdul claims one of the “American Idol” executive producers, Nigel Lythgoe, sexually assaulted her multiple times while she was judging ‘Idol’ and “So You Think You Can Dance” … according to a new lawsuit she’s filed. Read More
DON LEMON NIKKI HALEY MORE DANGEROUS THAN TRUMP
Don Lemon says the most detrimental presidential candidate Americans could elect isn’t Donald Trump … but rather Nikki Haley. Read More
TUPAC’S ALLEGED KILLER TOO DANGEROUS TO FREE PRE-TRIAL …Prosecutors Want No Bail
The state of Nevada is pushing back on Duane “Keefe D” Davis‘ request to be let out of jail ahead of the trial … because they insist Tupac Shakur‘s alleged killer is just too dangerous. Read More
It’s Up! See Which Artists Have Announced A 2024 Las Vegas Residency
In 2022 and 2023, Usher set the bar really high for the Las Vegas residency scene. He shook the innanet with his performances, making it clear that his voice and dance moves still hit. Read More
Issa Wrap! 6 Celebrity Couples Who Filed For Divorce In 2023
As we look back on 2023, here are six celebrity couples who headed to the courthouse to file for divorce from their spouses. Read More
Opal Lee Reclaims Texas Land Nearly 80 Years After White Mob Forced Her Family Out
Opal Lee has been gifted her childhood home nearly 80 years after a racist mob chased her family out of it, per WFAA. Read More
Police Continue Search For Suspects In Racial Attack On Amazon Delivery Driver
An Amazon delivery driver went viral after two Caucasian women at a Texas apartment complex branded her a “thief” while she was on duty. Now, the driver is telling her side of the encounter. Read More
Kirk Franklin Jokes That He Could Be Plies’ ‘Daddy’
The gospel artist spoke on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ about the hilarious likelihood of him and Plies being related. Read More
