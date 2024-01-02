Singer Monica Faints During Houston Concert…Allegedly

CLOSE

A scary moment happened at a Monica concert in Houston over the weekend when it appeared that the ‘Code Red’ singer fainted.

The 43 year old Grammy award winning Monica who has had health problems in the past such as mitral valve prolapse, high blood pressure and endometriosis in which she has been hospitalized for before, appears to have passed out at the side of the stage when a member of her crew quickly carrying her away from the spotlight. Allegedly according to some concert goers Monica was taken away in an ambulance.

There has been no word from Monica’s camp about what happened, but let’s keep Monica uplifted in our prayers.