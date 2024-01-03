Mother Shot and Killed By Police After She Called 911

CLOSE

Warning this story is disturbing and the body cam video is triggering.

On December 4th, 2023 27 year old Niani Finlayson called 911 saying “I need the police here. This man, he won’t get out of my house now,” The police arrived and Niani Finlayson was shot four times killing her in front of her 9 year old daughter.

The sheriff’s department said Niani Finlayson was threatening her ex-boyfriend with a knife when deputies arrived.

Bodycam video has been released showing officers entering the home. One of the officers passes her taser back to another officer, however a taser is never used. After the officer enters he shoots Niani Finlayson four times and while her body drops to the ground the officer yells for her to drop it. The man then yells “No! Why did you shoot?”

In a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

“When responding deputies arrived on scene, they witnessed a domestic disturbance between a male and female,” “The female was armed with a large kitchen knife,” “The female made verbal threats indicating she was going to harm the male with the knife. When the female approached the male with the knife, a deputy involved shooting occurred.” “Only one deputy was involved in the shooting and a knife was recovered at the scene,

Finlayson’s family, including her parents and two daughters, filed a government claim Dec. 20 indicating they intend to seek $30 million in damages.