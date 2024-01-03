The Bijou Star Files: Z’s Incognito Is Posted On The RHOP

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 3, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mia Thornton of ‘RHOP’ Makes Instagram Debut With Boo Incognito

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend and radio personality, Incognito. Read More

FOREST WHITAKER EX-WIFE’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

Forest Whitaker‘s ex-wife, Keisha Nash Whitaker, died from alcoholic liver disease … TMZ has learned. Read More

KANYE WEST Floods IG with Bianca Pics… STAYING PANTS-LESS ALL YEAR!!!!

Kanye West didn’t release his “Vultures” album on New Year’s Eve, but apparently stayed busy … organizing a very revealing photo shoot for his wife Bianca Censori!!! Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN GETS HEART HANDS TATTOOED ON NECK… On Anniversary Of Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is commemorating the one-year anniversary of his terrifying cardiac arrest with some new ink … getting a pair of heart hands tattooed on the back of his neck. Read More

HARVARD PREZ GIVING UP HER POST After Antisemitism Hearing

Harvard University announced that they’ve appointed Alan Garber as the new interim president. Read More

THE METAVERSE COPS INVESTIGATING VIRTUAL GANG RAPE

British police are moving into uncharted waters with a new investigation … they’re looking into an alleged gang rape in a virtual reality game. Read More

DRAYMOND GREEN HITS LEBRON’S BIRTHDAY PARTY… Amid Suspension

LeBron James enlisted his most famous friends like Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Anthony Davis to celebrate his birthday in Los Angeles on Monday … but there was one guy on the guest list who was a bit of a surprise — suspended Warriors star Draymond Green. Read More

MARVEL ACTRESS CARRIE BERNANS HIT BY CAR DURING NYE CELEBRATION… Sustains Horrific Injuries

Marvel actress Carrie Bernans was hit by a car while celebrating New Year’s Eve in NYC … and graphic images show the gruesome extent of her injuries. Read More

Boosie Reveals He Had To Walk Out Of The Color Purple Movie

New year, same Boosie. Once again, the rapper is sharing what he doesn’t not like and this time it’s the film The Color Purple. Read More

Meek Mill Kicks Off The New Year With A Positive Message: “Being Gangsta Will Get You Hurt. Being Smart Is The Only Solid Way Out The Trenches”

Meek Mill is kicking off the new year with the same positive energy! Read More

North Carolina Pastor Accused Of Trying To Push Wife’s Co-Worker’s Head Into McDonald’s Deep Fryer

A High Point, North Carolina pastor was recently arrested after being accused of trying to push his wife’s co-worker’s head into a McDonald’s deep fryer for allegedly disrespecting her. Read More

Jeffrey Epstein Documents: What’s Happening With Newly Unsealed List of Names

Another year, another wave of Jeffrey Epstein headlines. Read More

Watch Atlanta Church Swag Surf Into the New Year

Atlanta non-denominational church Dream Center mixed holy with secular on New Year’s Eve.Read More

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers’ Claim About Jeffrey Epstein Connection: ‘Your Reckless Words Put My Family in Danger’

Kimmel has responded to Rodgers‘ comments about the late-night host’s potential connection to the list of Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates. Read More

Nate Dogg – Mother of Late Rapper’s Son Petitions Court To Allow $3,000 Monthly Child Support Payments To Continue, Says Paperwork Mistake Could End Payout & Cause Financial Detriment For Teen

One of late rapper Nate Dogg’s exes is seeking court intervention about her child support payments. Read More

Cardi B Says She’s Not Back Together w/ Offset After Revealing They Recently Had Sex: ‘We Need To Work On Our Sh*t’

Cardi B may have had some intimate time recently with her estranged husband Offset but that doesn’t mean they’re back together. Read More

15-year-old girl found dead in Cleveland Heights home; 14-year-old suspect surrenders

A 14-year-old boy is in custody with the Cleveland Heights Police Department after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old girl on New Years Day. Read More