Damar Hamlin Shares Cardiac Arrest Anniversary Heart Hands Tattoo

Sports fans love the brutality of football however no one wants to really see anybody seriously or worse. Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, had everyone’s heart in their throat when he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals football game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH last year. After being revived on the field by medical personnel, the athlete was transported to the hospital where he was placed in the intensive care in critical condition.

Praise God, Damar Hamlin has returned to the gridiron and is celebrating his 1 year anniversary of surviving cardiac arrest by posting his latest tattoo, heart hands with a heart beat going through it, along with a message on a GoFundMe created to benefit a toy drive sponsored by his Chasing M’s Foundation.

“As a donor to my charity, I didn’t want to let the New Year begin without reaching out personally to thank you. This past year has been an incredible journey for my family and I, and the growth of my charity — through the generosity of people like you — is a great blessing to me. In addition to returning to the NFL this fall, I’ve spent time creating the mission of my charity, which is focused on empowering youth and lifting up people who face adversity,”

