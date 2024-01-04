‘Black Panther’ Actress Critically Hurt In Hit-and-Run On NYE

CLOSE

The New Year celebration is holiday that is celebrated around the globe. Unfortunately some peoples fear when moving about on New Tear Eve, (even to go to church,) is the irresponsibility of another persons celebration, that can turn one of the most happiest time of the year into a day that will haunt them forever.

29 year old ‘Black Panther’ stuntwoman/actress, Carrie Bernans, was critically injured when a driver fleeing police crashed into the outdoor dining area outside Chirp restaurant in Manhattan. Carrie Bernans suffered multiple broken bones and teeth in the hit-and-run, and had emergency surgery on New Years Day.

Two officers were also hurt when the driver “mounted the curb…again” and crashed into parked and moving vehicles before being apprehended. All injured parties except the driver were last reported in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, where the driver himself remains in critical condition.

Carrie Bernans mother shared the horrific pictures, asking for prayers, while recognizing hope.

“Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run,” “Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself,” “This setback hasn’t deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God. Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. “Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginning.”

44-year-old driver Mohamed Alaouie has been charged with attempted murder for this incident.

We will be keeping Carrie Bernans uplifted in our prayers for a full recovery.

