The Katt Came Out The Bag On Everybody Including Harvey Weinstein

Katt Williams wouldn’t be Katt Williams if he didn’t speak ‘his’ truth, however his truth in the past has got him in trouble and his truth in ‘Club Shay Shay’ has ruffled folks feathers as he came out the bag on almost every popular black comedian you can think of, unapologetically.
Katt Williams went off and in on Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and Kevin Hart just to name a few accusing them of being haters, joke stealers and a few other unkind insinuations. (complete interview in video below)
Katt Williams even alleged that Harvey Weinstein offered him a blowjob in front of his employees!
Katt Williams accused all of them of running in packs to blackball him behind the scenes and also sent a couple of strays in Earthquake and Faizon Love’s direction for also falling short of his level of greatness.
With Katt Williams about to go on tour, the question of the day is…Is Katt being a hater or simply pointing out the truth? Or, is he being a master promoter?
Take a look at the videos below and give us your thoughts
