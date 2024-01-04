The Bijou Star Files: Judge Attacked By Flying Felon

CLOSE

LAS VEGAS JUDGE ATTACKED BY FELON IN FLYING LEAP!!!Pounced During Sentencing

A Las Vegas judge took a beating as she sentenced a man Wednesday for felony battery — the convict broke free, and viciously took her down to the ground. Read More

TYREEK HILL FLORIDA HOME CATCHES ON FIRE… Rescue Crews Working To Douse Flames

A spokesperson for the Davie Fire Dept. tells TMZ Sports … they first received a call about the fire at Tyreek Hill‘s home at around 1:50 PM ET. Read More

NIGEL LYTHGOE ‘SYTYCD’ Sex Assault Claims SPARK SONY INVESTIGATION

Nigel Lythgoe is in the crosshairs of an investigation by the studio that produces his long-running show “So You Think You Can Dance” … with his job possibly hanging in the balance. Read More

PARENTS SLAMMED FOR GIFTING YOUNG DAUGHTER SLIM TEA

The family just posted a second video of the little girl … saying despite what the internet might think, they were NOT the ones who gave her the Slim Tea. Read More

T.I. & TINY SUED Woman Claims Spiked Drink LED TO HOTEL SEXUAL ASSAULT

T.I. and Tiny Harris tell TMZ … “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. Read More

UTAH JAZZ RABBIS FORCED TO REMOVE PRO-JEWISH SIGNS …After Interaction With Kyrie

A group of rabbis were forced to put away their pro-Jewish signs at the Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks game on Monday … after they claim Kyrie Irving complained to security, and asked the signs be removed. Read More

CREEPY ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING VIDEO FLORIDA MAN TRIES TO SNATCH 4-YEAR-OLD BOY

A would-be child abductor tried to snatch a 4-year-old boy from a Walmart in Florida – but, thankfully, the kid’s family stepped in and foiled the act, leading to the suspect’s arrest with the help of high-tech crime-solving tools. Read More

Lululemon’s Billionaire Founder Makes Shocking Comments About The Company’s Diversity And Inclusion Efforts

A lot of CEO’s around the world have been increasing their efforts make their company’s more diverse but one CEO is letting it be known that he isn’t looking forward to that. Read More

Katt Williams Details His Shocking And Disturbing Experience With Harvey Weinstein

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams revealed some shocking information. While appearing on Club Shay the comedian alleged that Harvey Weinstein offered him a blowjob in front of his employees! Read More

Katt Williams Blasts ‘Mr. Potato Head’ Steve Harvey and ‘Walrus’ Cedric the Entertainer for Conspiring Against Him

Williams had some heat for the Kings of Comedy on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. Read More

JEFFREY EPSTEIN TOLD VICTIM ‘CLINTON LIKES THEM YOUNG’

Jeffrey Epstein told one of his sexual abuse victims Bill Clinton like his girls young … according to newly unsealed court documents. Read More

Bow Wow Criticized for Saying He Wishes Mother of Child Gets ‘Hit by a Mack Truck’

Bow Wow made the threatening comment towards his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Sky, with whom he shares a three-year-old son. Read More

Watch Ciara Find Out She’s Related to Derek Jeter: ‘A Dream Come True’

Ciara and Derek Jeter are cousins. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Compared To Slimmed-Down Fat Joe After Sharing Mirror Selfie

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith is once again the topic of conversation on social media, but this time, not for her controversial marriage. Read More

Ice T’s Wife Coco Celebrates 23rd Anniversary with a Stunning Vow Renewal Throwback [Photos]

On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Nicole “Coco” Austin took to social media to celebrate her 23rd anniversary with husband Ice-T. Read More

5 Cleveland Browns players named to AFC Pro Bowl roster; Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper, and Myles Garrett voted to starting team

David Njoku also earned his first Pro Bowl selection while Denzel Ward got his third. Cleveland further sports six alternates who could later make the roster. Read More

Mayfield Heights Costco employees help coworker experiencing medical emergency

When a fellow employee didn’t show up to his morning shift last week, his colleagues decided to check in on him, and discovered he needed help. Read More

