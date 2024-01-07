CLOSE

Imagine searching to find out more about your family ancestry only to discover you’re related to a Hall of Fame baseball player.

That’s the reality for singer Ciara, who found out that she’s related to Yankees great Derek Jeter during her appearance on the PBS show Finding Your Roots.

The 37-year-old “Goodies” singer was astounded to find out she was related to Jeter in a clip posted to her Instagram page.

“What the world!” Ciara said after she was told. “You are kidding me! Derek Jeter!”

Gates explains further in a voicover for the show which aired on Jan. 2.

“Ciara and Derek share a long, identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome, DNA which we know Derek inherited from his mother.”

What that means is that Jeter and Ciara are cousins. Her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was also a baseball recruit, playing three seasons at NC State and two in baseball’s minor leagues.

The Yankees still own his draft rights. He tweeted “Always knew it!” with a laughing emoji, tagging both Jeter and the Yankees.

“Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!” Ciara posted.

Jeter has a new little cousin as Ciara and Wilson recently welcomed their third child together. Daughter Amora was born on Dec. 11. The couple shares Win, 3, and Sierra, 6, along with Ciara’s son Future, 9, who she shares with the superstar rapper of the same name.

The Yankees legend has yet to respond publicly to finding out he has gained some family members. Jeter and his wife, SI swimsuit model Hannah Davis Jeter, have four kids. He joined the Fox MLB broadcast team last season and will be back in the booth this year with Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt.

Watch the episode preview below:

Ciara Is Shocked To Find Out Derek Jeter Is Her Cousin On ‘Finding Your Roots’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com