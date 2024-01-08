The Bijou Star Files: Bernie Mac’s Daughter Speaks Katt Facts

CLOSE

Bernie Mac’s Daughter Weighs In On Katt Williams’ Viral Interview (Video)

Bernie Mac‘s daughter, Je’Niece McCullough, has weighed in on Katt Williams‘ viral sitdown with Shannon Sharpe. Read More

DONALD TRUMP Tells MAGA Crowd …STOP ‘BAGS OF CRAP’ AT VOTING BOOTHS!!!

Donald Trump‘s encouraging his supporters to stop people on Election Day that they suspect might be up to no good … and he’s using fecal descriptions to send his message. Read More

Keke Palmer Becomes First Black Woman to Win Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host, First Woman in 15 Years

Keke Palmer won an Emmy on Sunday night and made history in the process. Read More

Usher Abstains From ‘All Sugar And Alcohol’ Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance

Excited about the chance to headline at the Super Bowl halftime show, it appears that Usher is getting both his body and mind ready. Read More

N.W.A, The Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight, More to Receive 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Recording Academy will honor some legends with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards during Grammy Week next month.Read More

HALLE BAILEY WELCOMES FIRST CHILD WITH DDG …Son’s Name Is Angelic!!!

2024 has only just begun – but Halle Bailey already has a lot to be thankful for with the birth of her first child, Halo! Read More

TARAJI P. HENSON ON ‘TCP’ I ALMOST HAD TO DRIVE MYSELF TO SET… Complains About Film

Taraji P. Henson is now taking shots at her own new film “The Color Purple,” claiming she was relegated to second-class treatment while in production … that is, until she fought back. Read More

JUDGE ATTACK FLYING FELON NOW ISOLATED BEHIND BARS

The flying felon who attacked a Vegas judge is paying for his actions in more ways than one … not only has he been hit with a bunch more charges, he’s also now in solitary. Read More

JOE FLACCO BROWNS JERSEY SALES UP 400%… Amid Win Streak

The Dawg Pound is rallying behind Joe Flacco with their wallets amid the Browns’ surprising winning streak … with fans rushing to buy the backup-backup-backup QB’s jersey!!! Read More

ICE CUBE KATT’S STORY MOSTLY CHECKS OUT …Except the ‘Friday’ Rape Scene Stuff!!!

Ice Cube has entered the Katt Williams chat days after the comedian shook up showbiz with his “Club Shay Shay” interview … and, he’s looking to clarify the allegation he tried to make light of a rape scene. Read More

Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Announced They Will Bring Their Rare Art Collection To The Brooklyn Museum

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have announced they’ll be showing off pieces of their rare art collection with a brand new installment at the Brooklyn Museum. Read More

NIKKI HALEY’I HAD BLACK FRIENDS GROWING UP!!!’Civil War Gaffe Worsens

Nikki Haley is digging a deeper hole for herself as she continues her apology tour to rectify her comments on the Civil War — because she’s playing the ol’ “Black friends” card. Read More

Ari Lennox Details Her Difficult Experience Opening On Rod Wave’s Tour, Addresses Bottle-Throwing Incident

Ari Lennox is speaking out about the not-so-pleasant time she had as the opening act on Rod Wave‘s recent nationwide tour. Read More

Uhn-Uhn! Mike Epps Jokingly Accuses Katt Williams Of Wearing “Fake” Fendi Jacket During Sharpe Interview

Mike Epps jokingly accused Katt Williams of wearing a fake designer jacket in his recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, which continues to land reactions from his comedic peers. Read More

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Reach Custody Settlement With $32,500 Monthly Child Support Payment

Nia Long and her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka have reportedly reached a custody settlement regarding their 12-year-old son. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Draymond Green’s Return To The Golden State Warriors Following 12-Game Suspension

Breathe easy, Warriors fans. Draymond Green is set to make his much-anticipated return to the Golden State Warriors as his indefinite suspension has officially been lifted. Read More

Boosie Comes To Mo’Nique’s Defense Over Pay Disparity Among Black Women: “She Been Told Y’all”

Amid the ongoing discussion about Black women being underpaid in Hollywood, Boosie has voiced his opinion and urges for a much-needed change. Read More

Kevin Hart Roasts Katt Williams On ‘NBA Unplugged’ Over His Recent Comments About Him In Viral Interview

It looks as if Kevin Hart wasn’t done addressing Katt Williams over his recent remarks about him in his viral interview. Read More

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Criticism Over How He Conducted Katt Williams Interview: “I Never Said I Was A Journalist”

Shannon Sharpe is speaking out over his viral interview with Katt Williams. Read More

Social Media Users React To LeBron James’ Hair Brush Working Overtime (Video)

LeBron James is trending after a video of him putting his hair brush to work went viral! Read More

Donald Trump Attempts To Send Iowa Voters Condolences After Deadly Incident At Perry High School, Tells Them ‘We Have To Get Over It’

Former President Donald Trump is catching some heat after his latest campaign event in Iowa. While attempting to send his condolences to Iowa voters following the recent deadly incident at Perry High School, he ended up telling folks, “We have to get over it.” Read More

Florida Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Son Calls Police Claiming She Left Him & His Toddler Brother Home Alone

Demetria Antwonette Spencer, a 25-year-old Miami, Florida mother, was recently arrested after her 6-year-old son called the Miami-Dade Police Department claiming his mother left him and his 2-year-old brother home alone. Read More

Indianapolis Coffee Shop Alleges Couple Had a ‘Pop-Up’ Wedding Without Paying

A statement from the small business claims that an entire wedding party spontaneously arrived and held a ceremony on New Year’s Eve. Read More

215 Bodies Found in Unmarked Graves Behind Mississippi Jail, Ben Crump Calls For Investigation

Back in December, the gravesites were discovered in a pauper’s cemetery behind the Hinds County, Mississippi jail. Read More

Residents Of An Illinois Apartment Complex Have Doors Boarded Up While Still Inside Of Their Homes [Video]

Disturbing videos have been making rounds on social media depicts residents of an Harvey, Illinois apartment building being confined to their homes by a construction crew. Read More

Cam’ron Reveals That He Doesn’t Consider Himself To Be African-American: “Africans Don’t Even F*ck With Us” [Video]

Cam’ron gives his standpoint on racial classification while revealing that he doesn’t identify as African-American. Read More

Big Meech Files Petition For Early 2025 Release

Big Meech’s lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, has submitted a petition for his early release, pointing to revised sentencing guidelines and highlighting that he poses no threat to society. Read More

Danielle Brooks Reveals That She Needed Physical Therapy Following Her Arrest Scene In ‘The Color Purple’: “I Had To Do Physical Therapy And Go To The Chiropractor For A Few Weeks To Recover”

Danielle Brooks shares her experience of needing physical therapy following the shooting of ‘The Color Purple.’ Read More

