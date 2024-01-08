Jonathan Majors Speaks His Truth For The First Time

Jonathan Majors career was on a serious upswing and he was being regarded as an Oscar caliber actor when his girlfriend at the time hit him with domestic abuse allegations that landed him in court fighting for his freedom.
Jonathan Majors was in shock when a jury found him guilty in December, after not taking the stand to testify in his own defense.
Facing possibly a year in prison, Jonathan Majors says it’s time and is taking the stand in the court of public opinion, saying that after the jury read the verdict he was “shocked and afraid”.
Take a look at the video below
