The Bijou Star Files: Vivica A. Fox Say’s Taraji’s Testimony Isn’t Hers

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 9, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

VIVICA A. FOX Feel for Taraji and All …BUT THAT’S NOT MY REALITY

Vivica A. Fox has all the sympathy in the world for the issues Taraji P. Henson says she’s experienced in the industry — including unequal pay — but says that isn’t her experience at all. Read More

Actress Danielle Brooks Recalls Taraji P. Henson Being A ‘Voice’ For “The Color Purple” Cast & Contacting Oprah After They Weren’t Given Food Or Dressing Rooms During Rehearsals

Actress Danielle Brooks recently reflected on a major lesson she learned while filming for the blockbuster movie “The Color Purple“. Read More

DERAY DAVIS ON KATT WILLIAMS Doesn’t Think Ced Ripped Off Katt Joke …BUT IT’S TIME FOR COMICS TO BATTLE!!!

DeRay Davis says he’s all for Katt Williams‘ shaking things up for Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Ludacris and others … ’cause it’s good for the comedy culture, and doesn’t bleed out into real-life beef. Read More

GARY OWEN KATT’S RIGHT ABOUT RICKEY SMILEY …Says ‘Steve Harvey Show’ Shafted Him

Gary Owen was one of the select few comedians Katt Williams spared in his wild “Club Shay Shay” interview, and turns out Gary has some explosive stories of his own to share. Read More

Cedric The Entertainer on Katt Williams’ Claims: “People Get on These Blogs and They Just Start Spewing Off Stuff That’s Not Even Factual” [Video]

Cedric the Entertainer is addressing Katt Williams’ claims that he stole one of his jokes. Read More

CARDI B & OFFSET Swatted at Georgia Home …COPS RUN INTO UNCLE & ANGRY MIGO

Before Cardi B and Offset called it quits late last year, it looks like they were dealing with some bozo calling 911 and reporting fake crimes happening at their home … and some of it was captured on video. Read More

JUDGE ATTACKER BACK IN COURT, FACES SAME ROBE AT BENCH Gets Hard Time Behind Bars

The man who brazenly attacked a Las Vegas judge was back in court to finally be given his sentencing … and it was handed down by the exact same judge he took down last week. Read More

TIGER WOODS BREAKS UP WITH NIKE… Ends 27-Year Partnership

Nike just released a statement on the breakup … thanking Tiger Woods for all his years as a partner. Read More

DRAYMOND GREEN I ALMOST RETIRED DURING SUSPENSION… Silver Talked Me Out Of It

Draymond Green was apparently close to leaving his basketball career behind … revealing he considered retiring amid his indefinite suspension, but Adam Silver talked him out of it. Read More

Diamond Drops Receipts After Lil Scrappy Says He Doesn’t Want Her While Defending Erica Dixon

Someone get Momma Dee on the line because it’s getting messy in the kingdom! Read More

Massive Explosion at Fort Worth Hotel Injures at Least 21 People [Video]

An explosion at a hotel in Fort Worth, Texas left at least 21 people injured. Read More

Exclusive: Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Best Friend Kelsey Nicole In Talks To Join “Love & Hip Hop: Houston”

Are you ready to possibly learn a little more about Kelsey Nicole? Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am.