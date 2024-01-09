Body Cam Of Mississippi Police Shooting An 11 Yr Old Released

11-year-old, Aderrien Murray was shot by an Indianola, Mississippi police officer after his mother called 911 about an angry boyfriend who was terrorizing their home. When police arrived Aderrien Murray was shot in the chest when he came into living room.
Aderrien Murray, understandably traumatized, suffered collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs. All Aderrien Murray could do was recite Fred Hammonds, hit song ‘No Weapon Formed Against Me Shall Prosper’ after being shot by the officer and praise God he survived, however on December 14, 2023 a grand jury decided not to indict the Mississippi officer who nearly killed him.
The City of Indianola fought hard to prevent the release of the body camera footage of Officer Greg Capers shooting, 11 year old Aderrien Murry, however Mississippi law enforcement officials have finally released the body camera video of exactly what happened that horrific night, when Aderrien was shot with his hands raised in the air.
Warning the video below is disturbing in nature.
