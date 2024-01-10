CNN’s Sara Sidner Announces Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Prayers are in order as it has been revealed that CNN’s Sara Sidner is battling stage 3 breast cancer.
51 Year old Sara Sidner, CNN News Central co-anchor alongside John Berman and Kate Bolduan out of the network’s New York City Bureau, instead of reporting worldly news, Sidner bravely reported that one in every eight women fights breast cancer at some point in their lives.
“I am that one in eight…” “I have never been sick a day in my life. I don’t smoke, I rarely drink, breast cancer does not run in my family, and yet here I am with stage 3 breast cancer.”
The Emmy award winning host, Sara Sidnor then continued to tell viewers that she is currently in her second month of chemotherapy treatment. She will later undergo radiation and a double mastectomy.
We will be keeping Sara Sidner uplifted in our prayers for strength and healing.3
Take a look at the video below
-
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams’ Hilarious “Beef” With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Taraji P. Henson Says She Fired Her Entire Team, 50 Cents Wants Next
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son’s Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records