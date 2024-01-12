Mary J. Blige To Receive Entertainment Icon Award At 2024 Urban One Honors

CLOSE

Mary J. Blige will be the recipient of the Entertainment Icon Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors, which will be held next weekend.

On Tuesday (January 9), TV One announced that Mary J. Blige would appear at the 2024 Urban One Honors to be recognized as the winner of the Entertainment Icon Honor. The Grammy Award and Emmy Award-winning actress and Academy Award nominee’s addition to the star-studded two-hour event adds to its significance as the program celebrates TV One’s 20th anniversary. Themed “Back In Black,” the event is primed to see the network honor the milestone throughout the entire year.

Known widely as “The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul”, Mary J. Blige’s career since her debut album in 1992 has seen her become an iconic global superstar. She’ll be feted along with Dionne Warwick who will be recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe, who’ll be the Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, who’ll be bestowed with honors as a Living Legend, and Donald Lawrence, acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact. These stars will be joined by a bevy of other celebrities and artists beginning with Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett on hand to host the “Backstage Pass” component of the evening where she’ll be interviewing the honorees, presenters, and performers.

“Urban One is thrilled to honor the incomparable Mary J. Blige as our 2024 Entertainment Icon. Mary’s immeasurable talent and award-winning music has shaped our culture and has had a profound impact on artists and music across all genres, but most notably the elevation of female artists in both R&B and Hip Hop across generations. She fully personifies the ”Best in Black” theme of this year’s Urban One Honors,” said President of TV One and CLEO TV Michelle Rice in a statement.

The 2024 Urban One Honors will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 20 and will be aired during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25 on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV at 8 PM EST/7 CST.

