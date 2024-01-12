College Football National Champion and former NFL standout, Brandon Silar sits down with Reec! They discuss his dynamic business model that helps former pro ballers find full benefits after playing, holistic rehab facility, business ventures and pickle ball obsession!
CLICK HERE FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS BY REEC SWINEY WITH: DONNELL RAWLINGS, JADA KISS, WENDY WILLIAMS AND MORE!
NFL Star Helps Hundreds of Former Pro’s Get Just Do! was originally published on majicatl.com
-
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams’ Hilarious “Beef” With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Taraji P. Henson Says She Fired Her Entire Team, 50 Cents Wants Next
-
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son’s Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records