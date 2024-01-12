Listen Live
NFL Star Helps Hundreds of Former Pro’s Get Just Do!

Published on January 12, 2024

College Football National Champion and former NFL standout, Brandon Silar sits down with Reec! They discuss his dynamic business model that helps former pro ballers find full benefits after playing, holistic rehab facility, business ventures and pickle ball obsession!

NFL Star Helps Hundreds of Former Pro’s Get Just Do!  was originally published on majicatl.com

