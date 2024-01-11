The Bijou Star Files: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Boo’d Up Again??

CLOSE

Social Media Thinks Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Have Rekindled Their Romance

Social media users are speculating that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have rekindled their romance two months after revealing their split.

CHARLES BARKLEY ‘GREAT’ HAVING DRAYMOND BACK… Good Player & Dude, But Antics Gotta Stop

It's true … the NBA is better with Draymond Green on the basketball court, according to Charles Barkley, who tells us the 4x champ is at a crossroads, and it's time to knock off the "antics."

ECUADOR IN CHAOS GANGS UNLEASH HAVOC ON PUBLIC …Wild Footage Surfacing

Ecuador has been thrust into utter chaos after a major drug lord escaped from prison over the weekend — spurring cartel gang members to wreak havoc all throughout the country.

JONATHAN MAJORS DEFENDS USING CORETTA’S NAME …Utmost Respect For Her!!!

Jonathan Majors is explaining why he keeps bringing Coretta Scott King's name into his relationships … telling us Martin Luther King's widow is an inspiration.

PETE DAVIDSON I WAS HIGH ON KETAMINE AT ARETHA FRANKLIN’S FUNERAL

Pete Davidson was arguably serving up some serious disrespect at Aretha Franklin's funeral … turning up to the 2018 service high on ketamine, at least according to him.

KANYE WEST SUED FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY …By Man Seeking Autograph

Kanye West is gettin' sued for assault and battery … this after allegedly striking an autograph seeker back in 2022.

Waka Flocka Addresses Criticism After Going Public With New Girlfriend

Waka Flocka caused quite a stir on Instagram after going public with his new girlfriend, Mel.

Wiz Khalifa Opens Up About Attending Parent-Teacher Conferences While High

Wiz Khalifa has recently sparked a conversation regarding his parenting style, particularly his attendance at his son Sebastian's parent-teacher conferences.

Chris Brown Gags “Multiple Baby Mammas” Critic With THIS Clap Back

Chris Brown has time today, and he's letting it be known. The 34-year-old singer is going viral after clapping back at a social media critic.

Come Again? Al Reynolds Says Nia Long Should’ve Stayed With Ime Udoka Despite Cheating Scandal (Video)

Social media users are sharing their reactions after media personality Al Reynolds weighed in on Nia Long's split from Ime Udoka.

Sanaa Lathan To Portray Infamous TV Psychic Ms. Cleo In Scripted Series

Sanaa Lathan To Portray Infamous TV Psychic Ms. Cleo In Scripted Series…

GloRilla Says Her Vision Is Blurry 9 Days Into Her 90-Day Celibacy Journey: ‘Send Help’

Her decision to go 90 days with no sex isn't going well so far.

Netflix Reportedly Working on Docuseries Featuring LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and More

After Omaha Productions and Netflix's success from the first season of their docuseries' Quarterback,' they decided to create the same model for the NBA.

Regina King to Star as First Black Congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm

Actress Regina King has been called on to play a heavy role, and if it's anything like her last performance, we are sure she will not disappoint.

Tyler Perry Will Still ‘Honor The Commitment’ Made To Build New Home For 93-Year-Old Woman, Who Was Fighting Land Developers Trying To Take Her Property, After She Passes Away

Tyler Perry is a man of his word.

EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Scenes Allegedly Had To Be Replaced In Yung Miami’s New Reality Show

It looks like Diddy plans to keep a low profile for the foreseeable future.

Steve Harvey Issues Warning Against People Who ‘Lie So Well’ After Katt Williams Blasted Him For Allegedly Stealing Material From Other Comics

Looks like veteran entertainer Steve Harvey is finally sharing his piece on the viral Katt Williams interview.

