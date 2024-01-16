Coco Jones’ Red Hot Courtside Couture Needs Attention – Now

CLOSE

The color red has the fashion girlies in a chokehold, and Coco Jones shows us why. The singer-songwriter-actress wore the stand-out color while sitting next to Pharrell Williams courtside at a Brooklyn Nets – Cleveland Cavaliers game in Paris, France. The Paris game – aiming to increase U.S. players’ international visibility and league-to-league partnerships – was held on January 11.

Though NBA All-Stars ran up and down the court, all eyes were on Coco. She took courtside cute to another level, rocking a head-to-toe monochromatic ‘fit from French designer Patou.

Coco Jones rocks a fabulous French designer in Paris. How très chic?

Coco’s cropped cable-knit sweater gave the girls flirty and fun, her school girl mini skirt screamed ‘playful,’ and her thigh-high lace-up boots oozed sex appeal. If there is another way to slay the NBA, we’ve already forgotten about it because Coco’s ensemble now lives rent-free in our heads.

Unsurprisingly, the “ICU” artist was styled by a Black woman, Jyotisha Bridges. 10s across the board, ladies.

Several of Coco’s 3 million followers have flocked to her Instagram profile, gagging about her look. Her game recap carousel post, simply captioned with a “red kiss emoji,” has more than 380,000 likes and 2,900 comments.

“This all red is eating too hard. Let me try on those boots,” said one fan. “Being this gorgeous is insane,” wrote another.

Let’s go, Coco!

Coco’s recent red look is another fabulous example of her commitment to taking fashion risks and eating up the girlies. The fashionista is known to make a bold statement, often selecting fresh and edgy designers such as Zuhair Murad, PatBo, Annakiki, and LaQuan Smith and legacy luxury labels such as Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Naeem Khan, and La Pointe.

See Coco is another red hot look from LaQuan Smith below.

Last year was a breakout year for the 26-year-old Capricorn, and her evolving style was essential to her ascension. We can’t wait to see what other slays are in store in 2024.

Coco Jones’ Red Hot Courtside Couture Needs Attention – Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com