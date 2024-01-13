Toya Johnson Is Crowned Queen Of New Orleans In A $5,000 Blinged Out Designer Gown

CLOSE

Toya Johnson Rushing is up to Queenly things in New Orleans.

She recently stepped out in the Mardi Gras city with her husband, Robert “Red” Rushing, wearing a blinged-out crystal couture gown and regal headpiece. Toya wore the glamorous outfit as she was crowned the Queen of the 2024 Six Ward Steppers’ Great Gatsby Ball. The event – which kicks off a weekend of culture, heritage, and local pride – was held on January 12 at Mardi Gras World.

Toya Johnson puts on for her city with a fashion slay we love.

A native of New Orleans, Toya had no problem ‘putting on for her city’ this weekend in the most fashionable way possible. Slaying in two ensembles fit for a queen, she sparkled and shined with every step she made.

Toya’s first outfit centered on a $5,000 over-the-top silver gown from Albina Dyla. The dress featured a fitted and fashionable corset lace bodice with feathered, broad shoulders and a must-have dramatic train.

Every inch of Toya’s gown was embellished with delicate stones, pearls, sequins, and crystals. Complimenting the jeweled dress was an equally ornate crown and scepter from Atlanta-based Black woman designer RacqNoir. Toya shared pictures of her royal fit and her husbae on Instagram, receiving more than 250K likes and 4,700 comments.

Toya’s second look continued her blinged-out energy with a fun jumpsuit from Black woman bridal designer Ese Azenabor. The tailored jumpsuit featured a sheer illusion deep V-neckline and all-over skin tone mesh that perfectly matched Toya’s melanin shade. On top of the brown nude fabric were light pink, blue, and white flowers in sequins and lace with some fringe detailing.

Loving her second look, Toya captioned her Instagram fashion recap saying, “One thing about @eseazenabor she never fails me!!!”

Like mother, like daughter: Reginae Carter is a flapper fashion moment.

Toya’s daughter, Reginae Carter, also slayed as a member of her mother’s Royal Court. She, too, understood the assignment, ate and left no crumbs, and left some for dead.

Matching other members of the court, Reginae dazzled in a satin champagne gown with feathers, sexy ruching, and a high-split. She accessorized her look with a feathered headband, a natural-tone fur stole, and long satin gloves.

See Reginae’s look below – including her soft, romantic hair, bombshell makeup, and gold tippies. We are here for the glitz and glam!

Congratulations, Toya!

