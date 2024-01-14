Saweetie Gives Us Main Character Energy In A Yellow Fur Coat

CLOSE

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram this week donning another hot look that we love!

The “My Type” rapper proved that she is the main character when she stepped out and turned heads in a monochromatic look that we can’t stop thinking about. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a Reel of herself rocking the yellow monochrome look to perfection. The ensemble featured a sexy, cut out yellow maxi dress which showed off her toned bod and abs. She paired the look with a dramatic yellow hat and yellow pumps. But the star of the night was her floor-length yellow, mink fur coat by Daniel’s Leather. The stunning coat fit her to perfection and topped the yellow ensemble off perfectly. She accessorized the look with a diamond choker and matching diamond rings.

Saweetie showed off the look in an IG video while walking through the streets to her latest single, “Richtivities,” and serving with every strut. “4L ,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

” one follower commented while another wrote, Saweetie’s 13 million Instagram followers loved this look just as much as we did and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt” one follower commented while another wrote, .” “main character moment.”

Saweetie’s style is definitely becoming more iconic by the minute. So much so, that the Bay Area native’s nail art was recently recognized as part of the Grammy Museum’s “Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit!” The exhibit launched last fall in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary and featured the beauty’s iconic claws on full display.

According to the Grammy’s site, the exhibit dove “deep into the multifaceted world of hip hop through expansive exhibits on hip hop music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism, and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that explores the profound impact and influence of hip hop culture.” The experience also highlighted hip hop’s origins, innovations, fashion, regional influence, and more. We love to see our girl’s style and influence being recognized among the hip hop greats!

