CLOSE

The Emmys were indeed very Black this year, and if you tuned in, you got a treat when the cast of the iconic Fox sitcom Martin hit the stage.

Before hitting the stage, Martin’s cast members teased that something big was coming on television’s biggest night. Forty minutes into the show, the award show that aired on Fox, Sunday night, January 15, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell, and Carl Anthony Payne II hit the stage to present.

It wasn’t a typical awards presentation, and it had that Martin flavor we all love from the classic sitcom episodes that play every night on BET and VH1.

The trio did a bit where Payne II, in character as Cole, believes the trio is there to accept an Emmy, not give one out, leading Martin, Pam, and Gina to correct him hilariously.

In the middle of the bit, Campbell said the one thing fans of Martin have been screaming about for years, even well after the show’s final episode.

“Carl is not all the way wrong, you guys. I mean, we should have won an Emmy during our run,” Campbell said, receiving a large applause from the audience.

Immediately after, Lawrence presented the Lead Actor award in a Comedy Series that went to The Bear’s lead man, Jeremy Allen White.

The Bear as a show had itself a night, winning six Emmys, including Allen White’s Lead Actor win, Best Comedy, Comedy Supporting Actress Ayo Edebiri, Comedy Supporting Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Directing For A Comedy Series and Writing For A Comedy Series.

HBO’s hit drama Succession also had a big night with six wins, followed by Netflix’s limited series Beef, which won 5 Emmy awards.

Cast of ‘Martin’ Reuinte At The Emmys, Tisha Campbell Says The Show Deserved An Award was originally published on hiphopwired.com