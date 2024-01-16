CLOSE

Juice WRLD, unfortunately, passed away in 2019 and at that time, he was dating Ally Lotti, who operates an OnlyFans page. In an attempt to get ahead of hackers, Lotti is sharing a vaulted sex tape of her and Juice WRLD after she claims the hackers are attempting to extort her.

As reported on TMZ, Ally Lotti shared details of the reported footage featuring herself and Juice WRLD via a statement on Lott’s OnlyFans page.

“F*cked by my famous ex. Hackers are trying to threaten me to leak my old sex tape with my ex fiance Juice WRLD. IDGAF ANYMORE I’LL LEAK IT MYSELF,” read the description of the video.

It continued, “It’s a long time since I have been f*cked rough with some big BLACK C*CK like this. I AM SO MAD THAT I AM ADDING EVERY NUDE I EVER SENT HIM. I know you will at least enjoy it. Can’t believe I am actually sending this but I can’t be threatened anymore.”

From what we can see from the screen capture shared by TMZ, it appears Lotti is selling the footage for $29.99. The move from Ally Lotti is being viewed in poor taste by fans of Juice WRLD, including past collaborators such as Florida rapper Denzel Curry.

Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape was originally published on hiphopwired.com