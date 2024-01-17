Timbaland and his countless hits are finally headed into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.
The 2024 class of inductees was announced earlier today. Aside from Timbo, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey, and Dean Pitchford have all made it into the prestigious class.
Timbaland is the fifth hip-hop act inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, which began all the way back in 1969.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
It’s worth noting that Public Enemy, another nominated hip-hop group, didn’t make the cut. George Clinton and Tracy Chapman weren’t selected after their nominations either.
Timbaland joins JAY-Z, The Neptunes, Missy Elliott, and Jermaine Dupri as the only hall of famers representing hip-hop.
The Latest:
- Rick Ross Is Calling On Memphis To Stop The Violence
- Armed Men Storm Set That Chrisean Rock Was On
- Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Recent Emmy Win
- Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
- Marlon Wayans Is Set To Star in Jordan Peele’s Sports Horror Film ‘Goat’
- Op-Ed: Nikki Haley Has Reached A New Level Of Delusion By Claiming America Was ‘Never’ A Racist Country
- The Bijou Star Files: LBJ Had To Dust A Fans Shoulders Off
- Moore Counseling & Mediation Services: CDCA
- Woman Fired From ATL Airport Coffee Shop Results In Physical Altercation With Manager
- Sekou Odinga, Movement Elder And Former Political Prisoner Who Freed Assata Shakur, Dies At 79
Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams’ Hilarious “Beef” With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
-
These Cleveland Browns Coaches Just Got Fired
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Shannon Sharpe’s Response To Katt Williams Comments On His Podcast
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW