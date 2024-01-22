Matt Gaetz: For Every ‘Karen’ They Lose, They Gain a ‘Julio & Jamal’

CLOSE

Most would rather a person be fully transparent about their agenda, opposed to hiding it. Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz, let his thoughts of his constituents and Trump supporters roll of his tongue smooth as butter with a smile on his face, either not realizing what he was saying was offensive, or didn’t think anybody would catch it, or he really didn’t care what you thought.

Matt Gaetz spoke a his truth about his thoughts of woman, African Americans and Hispanics.

Congressman, Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican with a history of racist commentary—once again disparaged people of color in a recent Newsmax appearance. In an interview Wednesday with host Carl Higbie, he stated that “for every ‘Karen’ we lose, there is a ‘Julio’ and a ‘Jamal’ ready to sign up for the MAGA movement.”