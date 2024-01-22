Giannis Antetokounmpo Visits Nigerian Homeland For The 1st Time In ‘Ugo’ Doc

CLOSE

You think you know…but you have no idea. It was the tagline for Diary, MTV’s documentary series that profiled music stars throughout its 14-year run. A similar concept is at play in the WhatsApp documentary series There’s No One Like Us, which profiles diverse people with interesting stories.

Ugo: A Homecoming Story, the latest in the series, features Milwaukee Bucks star and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nigerian athlete was born and raised in Greece when his parents emigrated there 35 years ago to find a better life for him and his brothers. The family struggled until Giannis and four of his five brothers made it to the NBA, securing contracts and winning championships that uplifted their entire family. (Their story is told in Rise, a Disney movie fictionalization of their years growing up in Greece.)

In Ugo, Giannis travels to Nigeria with his mother, Veronica. It was his first time in his native homeland.

“Growing up in Greece, my Nigerian culture was something my mother made sure we carried with us, but I was never lucky enough to have a direct experience in my homeland,” Giannis said in a statement. “Thankfully WhatsApp helped me stay connected to my family and roots, allowing me to create my own unique version of heritage. To be able to travel back to where she was born, and build a new Nigerian family, has been one of my most rewarding experiences, and only made me more proud of the many cultures that make me who I am.”

The doc was helmed by Rick Famuyiwa, who also directed Dope and The Mandalorian. Vivian Odior, WhatsApp’s chief brand officer is Nigerian, and other Nigerian creatives who worked on the film include Afrobeats legend Fela Kuti’s daughter, Yemi Kuti, Homecoming music festival founder Grace Ledoja, and photographer Stephen Tayo.

“The first steps you take in your homeland are absolutely unforgettable,” Famuyiwa said. “They’re life-changing. It was an honor to work with WhatsApp to capture that moment for Giannis and to share a story that not only I can relate to, but so many people across the world can see themselves in, too.”

Ugo: A Homecoming Story is airing now on YouTube and selected Prime Video markets. Watch the trailer below.

