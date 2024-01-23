Singer Cheryl Lynn Is Getting Paid Behind Baltimore Ravens #Encore

CLOSE

R&B singer Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 single “Encore” thanks to some Baltimore Raven fans is getting a much deserved encore, for the classic cut as well as for Cheryl Lynn’s pocketbook.

Some local Baltimore dancers took to TikTok using Cheryl Lynn’s song Encore’ to show off their victory dances as the Baltimore Ravens have seen a streak of wins this season, including games against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Miami Dolphins. The road to the Super Bowl requires fans to bust a move to ‘Encore’ as the the 2024 AFC Championship Game will feature the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

As ‘Encore’ continues to go viral on social media, R&B fans were thinking that it was a shame that Cheryl Lynn wasn’t getting paid for it’s new found popularity.

But fear not music fans, Cheryl Lynn say responded to the concern by reposting it with this message.

Brings me joy. 50 years of musical service I’ve given, and to see it pour out into people that genuinely enjoy it, there’s no better feeling. Thank you 41 years later, y’all still killing it to this jam. XOXO.

Take a look at the videos below and GO Baltimore!!