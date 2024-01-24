The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks Nominated For An Oscar

CLOSE

34 year old Danielle Brooks has come a long way from playing ‘Taystee’ on the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black, as congratulations are most definitely in order as actress Danielle Brooks has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Miss Sophia in the Blitz Bazawule’s film adaptation of the musical ‘The Color Purple’.

On Tuesday morning, the Oscar nominations, and the only nomination ‘The Color Purple’ received was that of Danielle Brooks.

The original ‘Color Purple’ in 1985, had 11 nominations, and Steven Spielberg himself wasn’t even included in those nominations as Best Director, and there was not one win, unofficially known as one of the biggest snubs in Oscars history.

This latest nomination has made Danielle Brooks an EGOT nominee. She was Emmy-nominated for her role in Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia; Grammy-nominated for Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple and Tony nominated for Broadway production of The Color Purple.

Take a listen to Danielle Brooks talk about being nominated for an Oscar in the video below.