Zendaya And Law Roach Sit Front Row At Fendi

The dynamic duo that is Zendaya and Law Roach is at it again. Cameras caught the fashionable pair sitting in the front row during the Paris Fashion Week Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Just a few days into the Paris Haute Couture celebration, the two have been on fire with Zendaya’s iconic looks. But we’d honestly expect nothing less with their more than 12-year history of working together.

Zendaya continues to be a trendsetter, with Law as her ‘architect.’

Zendaya gives a monochromatic burgundy moment at Fendi

Zendaya’s Fendi show look continued the edgy, futuristic, yet sexy moment first dropped during Schiaparelli’s star-studded couture show. On January 22, the 27-year-old turned heads, literally, with her baby fringe re-imagined mullet.

At Fendi, Zendaya brought back her bangs. But, this time, she slicked her hair back into a tight, sophisticated bun. Her hair’s auburn-red color and pulled-back look highlighted the fashion icon’s cheekbones and showcased her flawless skin.

Zendaya matched her hair and dress for a monochromatic moment we love. Designed by the Italian fashion house, Zendaya’s dress was a ribbed dark burgundy gown with a “Queen Anne” neckline, shoulder cut-outs, and mini train. The maxi-length dress looked like it was poured on Zendaya’s body, fitting her like a glove.

She accessorized her look with opera glove-like sleeves featuring cut-outs for her fingers. Her jewelry included a dazzling diamond necklace, a flower-shaped ring, and understated stud earrings.

Zendaya and Law Roach still go together real bad

Seeing the couture couple shutting down Paris Fashion Week together is exactly what we need to kick off our 2024! After video of Zendaya and Law Roach front row at Louis Vuitton went viral, and Luxury Law’s retirement announcement in 2023, many fashion lovers were unsure of their future.

Addressing rumors, Luxury Law tweeted in March 2023, “We are forever.”

The “Euphoria” actress also briefly commented on this for Elle’s September 2023 cover story. Zendaya said, “He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there. He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.”

Since announcing his retirement, the decorated celebrity stylist continues to carve out his own fashion legacy. Law modeled for Hugo Boss’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway in 2023, served as Creative Director for Falguni Shane Peacock’s September 2023 NYFW runway show, and debuted as a red carpet correspondent for the 2023 British Fashion Awards.

