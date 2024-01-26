Somebody Done Stole Jackie Robinson

CLOSE

It’s amazing some of the things people will steal. First they stole Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way sign on East 99th Street in Cleveland, now somebody done stole baseball legend Jackie Robinson bronze statue in Wichita, Kansas.

According to police in Wichita they need helping in solving the kidnapping of League 42 statue at the Jackie Robinson Pavilion.

Thieves stole a Jackie Robinson memorial statue from a youth baseball field this week, the suspects, according to a statement from the Wichita Police Department, vandalized and removed nearly all of the bronze statue in McAdams Park on Wednesday night.

“Someone cut it just above Jackie’s shoes and hauled it off in a truck,”

Jack Robinson was a professional baseball player who became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era. Robinson broke the color line when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947

