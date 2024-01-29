Vic Mensa, 93Boyz & The Delta Continue Their Feed & Warm The Block Initiative In Chicago

CLOSE

Artist and community organizer Vic Mensa, Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand 93Boyz, and local restaurant The Delta continued their Feed The Block / Warm The Block initiative over the weekend. The initiative supports the unhoused community in Pilsen with warm meals, toiletries and warm weather items. Read more about the event and its initiative inside.

Vic was joined by his fellow cast members of Showtime’s “The Chi” including Jason Weaver, Luke James, Jacob Latimore, and Hannaha Hall. The group passed out warm meals, which were provided by a local black-owned restaurant, The Delta. The Feed The Block / Warm The Block initiative was started by Mensa and Eldridge Williams, owner of The Delta.

Through 93Boyz’s Feed The Block / Warm The Block initiative, Vic invests his resources to support underserved and disenfranchised communities.

“Feed The Block is an initiative we’ve been doing through 93Boyz, my cannabis company, since the onset of winter in Chicago,” Vic Mensa shared in a staement regarding the giveback. “The cold months in this city can be brutal, exacerbating the already dire circumstances that thousands of unhoused people face in Chicago every year. By partnering with a local Black-owned restaurant called The Delta, we’ve been able to serve countless meals to those in need as well as provide warm clothing and supplies such as sanitary products, toiletries, etc. A primary pillar of 93Boyz ethos has always been reinvestment into community; Feed The Block is one of our many ways of giving back.”

The event was hosted last Friday, Jan. 26 in Chicago.

Shout out these groups doing something positive and uplifting for the community.

