Chrisean Rock’s Fans Are Now Rock’n Her Unfollow Button

The week has just started to a strange theme of things going ‘too far’. Rapper Chrisean Rock has had a strange relationship with rapper Blueface.

Blueface and Chrisean have had a rocky relationship that resulted in her having his baby then he ‘Thotiana’ to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the midst of his shooting drama and proposed to his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

Chrisean then went on a drama tour that landed on a Tamar Braxton stage and a pistol whipping television shoot.

In the midst of that Blueface ends up in jail, with a judge that had him singing “I’m locked up, they won’t let me out.”

That’s the short version of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s relationship.

Sunday Chrisean Rock shocked the internet posting up rockn’ a photo of Blueface tatted on her face. Chrisean Rock received the clicks for her bait, however fans then have now unfollowed Chrisean Rock on social media at a rate of 200,000 hitting the button.

Blueface is out of jail, Chrisean Rock has moved back in with him and her fans appear to be over it. Chrisean Rock started Sunday with 5.3 million followers and opened Monday with 5.1 million, with the number growing … not a good look for any social media influencer any way you want to spend it.

Did Chrisean Rock go too far? Is her new tat sexy or nah?

