Kanye West Berated A TMZ Reporter: But Was He Wrong??

CLOSE

So what had happened was, Kanye West was walking over to see Charlie Wilson receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when he was intercepted by a TMZ video reporter.

We have all seen the strange photo posts of YE’s wife, Bianca Censori, and we have all had our thoughts about her bizarre outfits then Kanye banned his wife Bianca Censori from using social media for her own “protection,” because of negative comments.

The TMZ reporter decided her first question ask, that some have thought but didn’t dare verbalize, did Bianca have “free will?” Kanye West responded to her question by first snatching her phone and sticking it in his pocket before he berated and visibly embarrassed her for asking him what he said was a disrespectful question. Ye went on to tell her that he wouldn’t give her the phone back until she told him her name and address. All of this was while others cameras were rolling. The icing on the cake was Kanye asking her what did she make, he would pay her double and that’s when the pitiful look on the reporters face turned into a smile. Police arrived and Kanye West ended up giving her back her phone without incident.

As crazy as some of the things we have seen or heard of Kanye doing in the past, was he really wrong for how he embarrassed the reporter? Was her question to him about his wife having free will disrespectful?

You be the judge, take a look at the interaction between Kanye and the TMZ reporter in the video below, then give us your thoughts?